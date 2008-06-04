Google Screwed By Keyword Prices? Not Yet, Says Big Media Buyer (GOOG)

We asked an ad exec who buys a few billion dollars of online ads a year how Google’s (GOOG) immediate future looks. Fine, said the media buyer.



The buyer said that the moment Google is screwed will be the moment that lead-generation costs one penny more on Google than it does via junk mail, telemarketing, PR, traditional advertising, and other efforts. Despite the keyword price increases of the past few years, the buyer says the delta between AdWords and All Other Media “still has a ways to go.”

