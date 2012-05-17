WEIRD: Google Just Launched Another Baffling Social App For The iPhone (That's Not Google+)

Google has another new social networking app for the iPhone.



No, not Google+. This one is called Schemer, and it’s an app designed to help you figure out what to do.

It’s kind of a weird concept, but it connects to Google+. (That’s the Schemer profile of MySpace cofounder Tom Anderson, who’s now an enthusiastic Google+ user.)

Initially available on Google’s Android smartphone operating system, it opened up in April, according to GigaOm.

Our theory: Google is playing with social networks to see what works and what fails.

Google did exactly that with Slide, a social startup it purchased for $179 million. As part of Google, Slide introduced a few social apps like Disco and Photovine before Google shut the unit down.

This app doesn’t have any “Google” branding, so it’s possible that Google is trying to see if the “Google” name is a limiter.

Either way, the app is still kind of baffling.

