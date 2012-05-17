WEIRD: Google Just Launched Another Baffling Social App For The iPhone (That's Not Google+)

Google has another new social networking app for the iPhone.
No, not Google+. This one is called Schemer, and it’s an app designed to help you figure out what to do.
It’s kind of a weird concept, but it connects to Google+. (That’s the Schemer profile of MySpace cofounder Tom Anderson, who’s now an enthusiastic Google+ user.)
Initially available on Google’s Android smartphone operating system, it opened up in April, according to GigaOm.
Our theory: Google is playing with social networks to see what works and what fails.
Google did exactly that with Slide, a social startup it purchased for $179 million. As part of Google, Slide introduced a few social apps like Disco and Photovine before Google shut the unit down.
This app doesn’t have any “Google” branding, so it’s possible that Google is trying to see if the “Google” name is a limiter.
Either way, the app is still kind of baffling.
Right away, it pulls schemes from people in your Circles, or groups of friends. Tap the button in the top right...
Or you can tap one of the schemes on the landing page to put it on your to-do list. You'll see a list of others that want to do the scheme too.
After you've added the task, you select to remove it or signal to Schemer that you've completed that task.
You can search for specific kinds of schemes, like cocktails. Just hit the plus button next to the scheme to add it to your to-do list.
If you tap on the scheme, it'll give you more detailed information about that scheme — including a map and some tips.
You can set a number of favourite categories to narrow down the list of automatically-appearing tasks on the landing page.
All the schemes are listed by how close you are to them right now. You can tap the arrow in the lower left to refresh your location.
