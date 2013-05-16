Google Says These Two Images Show How Radically The World Has Changed Since 2005

Google is hosting a conference for its developers. Thousands of people are in the building. A million are watching a live stream.



Google Android boss Sundar Pichai just put two images on the screen, and said it’s all you need to see to know how much the world has changed in the past few years.

The image on the left, is from the 2005 funeral of Pope John Paul II.

The photo on the right is from the 2013 announcement of Pope Francis I.

