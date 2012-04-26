Google: If You Want To Win In Mobile Advertising, Look At These Companies

Google just released a “mobile playbook” for advertisers.



It was written by former AdMob marketing chief Jason Spero, who came to Google through its acquisition of AdMob. (It was noticed earlier by Anthony Ha of TechCrunch.)

In it, Google explains what advertisers and brands need to be effective in the mobile space.

It also has lots of examples of companies that do it right. We’ve collected them all here.

