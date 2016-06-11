Google says charges of altering search results to help Hillary Clinton are 'simply false'

Kif Leswing

Earlier this week, YouTube channel SourceFed published a video that accused Google of altering its search engine to benefit Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, based on Google autocomplete suggestions.

On Friday, longtime Google search guru Matt Cutts responded on Twitter, calling the claims “simply false.” He also accused the author of the video of failing to reach out for Google’s side of the story. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Well, that’s as clear a statement as you can get from a high-ranking Google search official.

The original SourceFed video is embedded below:

NOW WATCH: How to find Netflix’s secret categories

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.