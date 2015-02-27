This dress looks white and gold to me, but Google says it's black and blue

Tumblr What colour is this dress?

This dress that might be white and gold or black and blue is currently going massively viral thanks to a Tumblr post that asked readers to identify what colour it is.

Different people apparently perceive the dress differently.

I see the dress as white and gold. However, Google has told me I was wrong.

When I plugged the picture of the dress into Google images, the “visually similar images” identified by the search engine were all dresses that were very clearly in various shades of blue. According to Google, the company’s image search engine uses “computer vision technology” to create a “mathematical model” of the picture’s most distinctive properties.

That Google image search software clearly says the dress is black and blue.

See the result for yourself:

Google A Google image search for the mysterious multicolored dress.

