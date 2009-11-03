Google Chrome: 30 Million And Growing

Google’s Chrome isn’t a joke anymore.



Yes, it’s still a rounding error in terms of overall market share. But it’s a bigger rounding error. And in October, at least, it gained share faster than Firefox.

TechCrunch: There is a perception that Google’s Chrome is a rounding error when it comes to browsers. And maybe it still is, but Google is now fighting that perception in a very public way. Today, it announced that the Chrome Team won a Founder’s Award for their achievements so far, and for the first time revealed how many people are using the Chrome browser: 30 million active users.

Now, 30 million is certainly a big number, but it is still a tiny fraction of Internet Explorer or Firefox (which has

).

Chrome with only a 3.58 per cent market share at the end of October, compared to 24 per cent for Firefox and 65 per cent for IE. Continue reading at TechCrunch »’

And here’s more from Computer World:

Google’s Chrome boosted its share of the browser market by a bigger margin than did Mozilla’s Firefox in October, the fourth time its gains have trumped those of the second-place browser in the last year, a Web metrics company said yesterday.

Chrome increased its share by 0.4 of a percentage point in October, according to data from Aliso Viejo, Calif.-based Net Applications, ending the month with a 3.6% share. Firefox, meanwhile, grew by 0.3 of a percentage point, finishing October with 24%.

Google’s browser is closing on Apple’s Safari for the No. 3 spot, which is behind Microsoft’s Internet Explorer (IE) and Firefox. If the trend from the past three months continues, Chrome will surpass Safari in February 2010.

