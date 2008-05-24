Is Google Having A Recruiting Problem? (GOOG)

Google loves San Francisco, and they love their new office in San Francisco, and they want you to love them too. On the official Google blog, Todd Curtiss, who works in Google’s 7-month-old San Francisco office, wrote this ode to San Francisco (and to the Googlers who work there):



San Franciscans kicked off the gold rush and made the first pair of jeans, received the first transcontinental telephone call in 1915, came together for the Summer of Love and the original Burning Man, and played a major role in the dot-com and Web 2.0 booms. The City always seems to blaze new trails.…

We’re home to our philanthropic arm Google.org, and we make time to participate in community volunteer programs through our employee-created Google Cares-SF program. We have an active green committee, access to the GFleet car-share program, and we’re the first plastic-bottle–free office among all of the Googleplexes….

We’re always looking for talented and passionate people to join our team, so if you want to be part of building the next big thing, we’d love to hear from you.

Last we checked, San Francisco doesn’t need a sales pitch, and neither did Google. We know that startups, particularly Facebook, are supposed to be sexy alternatives to working for Larry and Sergey, but as far as we know Google is still turning away many more people than it hires. What gives? Has Google lots more cachet than we thought? Do engineers reallly prefer to work in stultifying Silicon Valley? Let us know in comments below or drop us a line at our anonymous tip box.

Check out Google’s SF recruiting video:



