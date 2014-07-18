Google And Samsung Execs Had A Tense Conversation About Smartwatches

AP Google CEO Larry Page.

Google and Samsung execs got into a tense conversation about smartwatches at last week’s mega-conference in Sun Valley, according to The Information’s Jessica Lessin.

Google CEO Larry Page vented to Samsung Vice Chairman Jay Lee that that he was frustrated by how much Samsung was investing in smartwatches running its Tizen operating system instead of Google’s Android Wear software, according to Lessin’s sources.

Right now, Samsung has three smartwatches that run its own software and the Samsung Gear Live, which uses Android Wear.

Samsung’s first smartwatch, the Galaxy Gear, did run a modified version of Android. This was last October, before Google was finished with the Android Wear software. However, Samsung decided to switch to Tizen because of battery life and performance issues, the company told Business Insider in March.

This isn’t the first time Google and Samsung have butted heads recently.

In an on-going tension between the two companies, Google’s Android head, Sundar Pichai, told Samsung the company was “willing to walk” in a heated meeting in January about how Google didn’t want Samsung creating so many custom apps that did the same thing as Google’s native apps.

