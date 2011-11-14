Can't Wait For A Galaxy Nexus? Google Is Giving Them Away!

If you can’t wait for the official launch of Samsung’s Galaxy Nexus (we still don’t have a solid launch date), Google is helping you out.



Over the last two days, Google has been hosting contests on its @googlenexus twitter feed and giving out a Galaxy Nexus to the winner.

Today’s contest asks you to “make something geeky & edible” and submit your photo or video to @googlenexus. You have until 11:59 p.m. Pacific tonight (November 13) to enter.

Saturday’s contest was a bit tougher. Contestants had to decipher this code for a chance to win:

Photo: Google

We still can’t figure that one out.

We’re not sure how many more phones Google plans to give away, so stay tuned to @googlenexus.

Want to learn more about the Galaxy Nexus? Click here for a screenshot tour of Ice Cream Sandwich >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.