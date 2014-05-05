Google Is Doing Same-Day Delivery In New York And Los Angeles

Google just announced plans to offer same-day shipping in all of Manhattan, as well as Los Angeles.

See it, click it, get it today

With Google Shopping Express, there’s no need to schlep around town in a cab or sit in traffic while carrying home clunky, heavy items. All you have to do is browse products from many of your favourite local stores at google.com/express, select a delivery window that works for you, and receive your order later that day. You can also order easily through our Android and iOS apps to shop even when you’re on the go.

Low cost, everyday affordability

With Google Shopping Express, there are no surcharges or mark-ups, products cost exactly what they would in-store. You can also take advantage of in-store discounts and accrue loyalty points by providing your store rewards card information.

For a limited time, we’re also offering shoppers six months of free, unlimited deliveries.* So order as much as you want, as often as you’d like.

Your favourite stores, brought to you

In the Los Angeles area, shoppers in Culver City, Inglewood, Marina Del Rey, Santa Monica, Venice, West Los Angeles, and Westwood can now shop from some of their favourite retailers like Costco, Guitar Center, L’Occitane, Smart & Final, Staples, Target, Toys”R”Us/Babies”R”Us, and Walgreens. In the coming months, we’ll be expanding delivery to other parts of Los Angeles, Bel-Air, Beverly Hills, Pacific Palisades, Playa del Rey, Playa Vista and West Hollywood.

In New York, we’re starting with service to the entire island of Manhattan with Babies”R”Us, Costco, Fairway Market, L’Occitane, Staples, Target, and Walgreens. We’re also working to bring Shopping Express to shoppers in Queens and Brooklyn in the coming months.