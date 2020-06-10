Google, Salesforce and PwC have launched a free online platform to help Aussie businesses network and share resources through the coronavirus recovery

There’s a new resource to help Aussie businesses. (Photo by Speed Media/Icon Sportswire)

Google, Salesforce and PwC have launched ‘Project Spirit’ a free online marketplace to help Aussie businesses as they recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic – and related government restrictions – has caused many businesses to change how they normally operate.

With Project Spirit, Australians can search for resources they need or submit what products or services they can offer.

There’s a new resource helping Aussie businesses recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Google, PwC and Salesforce launched a free online marketplace called ‘Project Spirit’, which lets Australian businesses work together to address challenges they’re facing during the coronavirus pandemic.

The platform is about crowdsourcing people’s abilities and solutions in one place.You can submit what resources you need, post what skills or services you can offer or just connect with other businesses. There’s a tools and resources hub owners can use to analyse their business pinpoint any challenges or opportunities. There’s also a curated library of ‘how to’ stories from business that have successfully changed how they work during the pandemic.

Project Spirit comes as the coronavirus pandemic – and related state and federal government restrictions – led many businesses to change how they normally operate. Restaurants shifted to delivery, distilleries made hand sanitiser and some pubs became temporary grocers.

“We continue to see some of the best of Aussie resilience and innovation as businesses respond and adapt quickly to entirely new challenges posed by COVID-19,” Google Australia Managing Director Melanie Silva said in a statement. “Providing a platform that allows businesses to better use and share resources and expertise is one way we can help them manage through the uncertainty.”

Project Spirit uses Salesforce’s CRM (customer relationship management technology) to help companies connect with each other through its Customer 360 platform. Google will deliver insights on what people are searching for during the pandemic, while PwC will bring its consultation expertise to help businesses solve major problems.

The initiative has gained support from the federal government as well as the Business Council and the Australian Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has seriously disrupted the way our businesses do things but technology has helped them to adapt, keep trading and keep Australians in jobs,” Federal Minister for Industry, Science and Technology Karen Andrews said in a statement.

“Our supply chains have also been challenged like never before, and many businesses are now reassessing where they draw their resources from. This platform will connect our businesses, strengthen domestic supply chains and unleash the power of collaboration to reignite our economy out the other side of the pandemic.”

Business Council CEO Jennifer Westacott also congratulated the trio behind Project Spirit for sharing tools Australia will need to recover from the pandemic. “We’re proud to support this initiative because it gives big and small businesses a chance to work together, share ideas, solve problems and build a stronger Australia driven by successful enterprise,” she said.

