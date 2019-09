Nikesh Arora was on Reuters TV talking about the changes at Google under Larry Page.



He says Page made everyone take stock and say, we’ve done a great job to get here. Where do we go in the next 5-10 years.

(Apparently the answer is: Search Plus Your World? Nikesh doesn’t talk about that controversy.)

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.