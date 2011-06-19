Google Acquires Slingbox-Style Tech Company Sage TV

Photo: Associated Press

Google has acquired Sage TV, which offers DVR and Slingbox-like features, according to 9to5 Google.Sage TV will likely be used in Google TV software, which has struggled to gain traction. Or maybe it will be part of Google’s video offering for Android. Watching video from your TV on your phone or tablet would be a nice feature.



There’s no word on the price of the deal.

See Also: 8 Products Google Should Kill

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.