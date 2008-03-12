Google's Schmidt: Still Deciding How Many DoubleClickers to Fire

On Google’s blog, CEO Eric Schmidt paved the way for DoubleClick firings:



An immediate task we’ll undertake over the next few weeks is matching and aligning DoubleClick employees with our organizational plan for the business. This will involve determining the right staffing levels for all functions and will ensure that we have the right people assigned to the right responsibilities within Google. We plan to complete this process in the U.S. by early April.

Translation: We’re still deciding how many of you to axe.

Outside the U.S., the steps we will propose are subject to consultation with employee representatives where applicable, and of course any decisions will be made in accordance with local law. The exact timing of the process outside the U.S. will vary based on the needs and requirements of each region.

Translation: We recognise that it’s harder to fire people in Europe. It may therefore take more time to give you the axe.

As with most mergers, there may be reductions in headcount. We expect these to take place in the U.S. and possibly in other regions as well.

Translation: Enjoy the amazing free food while you can.

