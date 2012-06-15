Google's Newest Market: The iPhone

Sure, Google (GOOG) is spending lots of time and money to launch Android, a mobile OS that will compete squarely with the iPhone. But it’s still happy to take advantage of the iPhone’s installed based of 10 million-plus, via what amounts to an iPhone-specific ad network. AdWeek:



In meetings with agencies, Google has presented a new option to show different ads in response to searches made from iPhones. The change, expected to be implemented shortly, means advertisers will be able to create an iPhone ad group as part of their regular search campaign, according to agency executives briefed about the modification.



Google representatives would not confirm the new option, although one said it had been under consideration.



The move highlights Apple’s growing clout in the mobile ad market, as well as the challenges raised by iPhone for marketers.



Unlike phones that browse the mobile Web, the iPhone pulls up sites directly from the Internet. This means the ads users see, unless a publisher creates an iPhone-specific site, are the same as those viewed from a computer. The new option would in essence build a bridge between repurposing Internet ads for a mobile experience and creating a parallel structure for it.

Google isn’t the first company to figure out that the iPhone, and other phones that offer up the “real” Web, will require specialised advertising. JumpTap and AdMob have been furiously trying to carve out space in the field, all the while looking over their shoulder and waiting for Google to show up. Time’s up.

