Google’s Home Page Could Get Them In Trouble With The Law (GOOG)

Google’s super-clean home page may be getting them into legal trouble. The NYT reports that Larry and Sergey’s religious dedication to keeping the page clean could be breaking a California privacy law. Why? Because they refuse to put a “Privacy” link on the page.



Google has already refused to play along with an industry trade group that insists that it put such a link on its page. But a state law may be harder to push around. NYT:

The California Online Privacy Protection Act of 2003 requires the operator of a commercial Web site that collects personal information about users to “conspicuously post its privacy policy on its Web site.”

How conspicuously? The site needs to link to the policy “located on the homepage or first significant page after entering the Web site.”

The NYT notes that it now takes three clicks to get to Google’s privacy policy – not exactly conspicuous.

We’re also not sure how that makes Google any more or less interested in privacy than any of its competitors. But this isn’t the only time that Google’s been stubborn about keeping its front page aesthetics: More signifcantly, we figure they could be generating another $1 billion in annual revenue with just a handful of tasteful display ads.

