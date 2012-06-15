Google's Handy Walking Directions To Pick Up Where Ask.com Left Off

Google (GOOG) is testing walking directions on its Maps site — a once-handy Ask.com (IACI) feature that no longer exists.



Walking directions complement Google’s existing driving directions, and in some cities, public transit directions.

Why do we need these? Check out this map, where Google’s driving directions — skewed by one-way streets — instruct us to hike half a mile in a circle to walk a block uptown.

What would be extra handy? If Google took pedestrian-only shortcuts into consideration, like roadway overpasses, mid-block buildings, parks, etc.

Either way, we think these will be a great addition, especially to Google’s mobile Maps apps. (And especially in downtown Manhattan, where the shortest walk between two points is often up for debate.)

