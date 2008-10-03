Google's Growth So Slow It's Considering Advertising

Now we know Google’s big growth days are over:



WSJ: [I]n recent months some of the Internet company’s executives have been pushing for the company to overcome its aversion to paid advertising. That has created some conflict within Google, which is maturing and looking to reinvigorate its slowing growth…

The search giant has recently held discussions with several Madison Avenue agencies, including Wieden + Kennedy and the boutique firm Taxi New York, about new efforts to promote some products, according to people familiar with the matter.

In August, Google launched an advertising effort in Japan that included outdoor and online ads created by Wieden + Kennedy, which is best known for its Nike “Just do it” campaign…

The company last year hired Andy Berndt, a former co-president of WPP Group’s Ogilvy & Mather in New York, to help evolve its strategy. As managing director of a new group called Google Creative Lab, Mr. Berndt’s job is to find new ways to promote Google products while keeping its brand consistent.

His team is involved in everything from marketing Google’s 10th birthday with a $10 million contest to launching its new Web browser Chrome with a comic book.

