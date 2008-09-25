Google's favourite Word: Half Of Its Products Are Still In 'Beta'

We know that Google (GOOG) likes to keep products in “beta,” or “incomplete,” longer than other companies — so long, in fact, that the word “beta” has lost its meaning in Mountain View. But it turns out that almost half — 45% — of Google’s products still wear the “beta” tag, according to Web monitoring service Pingdom. Interesting find, but probably doesn’t matter — Google’s “beta” products like Gmail and Google Docs are about as good as anyone would expect.



In the meantime, we remind you to check out our detailed “where are they now?” file for Google’s 100-odd products and 50 acquisitions, divided into search, maps, mobile and telecom, advertising, consumer products, social, public good, developers, research, enterprise, and statistics.

