Google's Eric Schmidt Endorses Obama, No One Cares

Google (GOOG) CEO Eric Schmidt used today’s Wall Street Journal as his personal bullhorn to announce what anyone who cares has known for a long time: He’s supporting Barack Obama for president in next month’s election. And tomorrow, he’ll appear with Obama at an event in Florida, where they’ll “moderate a panel on the economy.”



No surprise — Schmidt has been advising the Obama campaign for some time now. But probably won’t attract any votes, either: Most Americans couldn’t care less who Schmidt supports for president, if they even know who he is.

The Journal points out that this wasn’t an official Google endorsement, but it might as well have been – Google employees have donated $487,355 to Obama’s campaign and only $20,600 to McCain’s.

See Also:

Colin Powell Endorses Obama, Blasts Republican Party

Obama’s Web Money Factory Mints Shocking $150 Million in September

Obama Steps In To Save Big Media, Buys 30-Minute Commercials

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.