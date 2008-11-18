Google's Directions In NYC Subways: Wrong

Google launched step-by-step public transportation directions for Google Maps in September. To advertise the feature, Google bought ads in New York’s subway cars.



The ads are cute. They give directions from Grand Central to Madison Square Garden.

The only problem: they’re wrong.

Google’s ads tell commuters to take the 1, 2, or 3 trains from Grand Central. That’s impossible. Neither the 1, 2, nor the 3 trains stop at Grand Central.

See the ad in the accompanying photo fro AdAge, which first spotted them

