Google’s Awesome New Web Measurement Tool Doesn’t Measure Itself (GOOG)

Google’s cool new tool, Trends for Websites, sounds pretty great: If anyone is going to build a powerful competitor to Web measurement firms Compete and Quantcast, you’d think it’d be the Mountain View crew.



But there are two things you should know about the tool:

It doesn’t actually gives you Google’s raw data — it uses some search data, some data from Google Analytics, and some data from market research firms, among other sources.

And there’s one site it won’t measure: Google’s.

(And yes, in case you were wondering, Compete and Quantcast self-report.)

