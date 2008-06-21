Google’s Awesome New Web Measurement Tool Doesn’t Measure Itself (GOOG)

Vasanth Sridharan

Google’s cool new tool, Trends for Websites, sounds pretty great: If anyone is going to build a powerful competitor to Web measurement firms Compete and Quantcast, you’d think it’d be the Mountain View crew.

But there are two things you should know about the tool:

  • It doesn’t actually gives you Google’s raw data — it uses some search data, some data from Google Analytics, and some data from market research firms, among other sources.
  • And there’s one site it won’t measure: Google’s.

(And yes, in case you were wondering, Compete and Quantcast self-report.)

 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

google sai-us