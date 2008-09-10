Google's Chrome Market Share Going Nowhere Fast

The success of Google’s (GOOG) Chrome browser will be measured in years, not days. But a week after Google unveiled its new browser, it’s losing market share — not gaining it.



Chrome still has a respectable 0.7% to 1% of the browser market, depending on the time of day, according to tracking service Net Applications. But that’s down from last week, when its share ranged from 1% to 1.7%, depending on the time of day.

Our internal stats show a similar story. While Chrome accounted for 6.6% of our visits last Wednesday, it now has a 4.7% share — down almost a third.

Bad news for Google? No. It’s natural that a lot of people would try a new product — which got massive buzz last week — and then head back to what works for them. Many Firefox users, for example, have said they won’t make the leap to Chrome until it’ll support the extensions they use. There’s also bugs to be squashed, a few features to be added, missing Mac support, etc.

But if Chrome is eventually going to be the basis of some sort of Google-dominated cloud operating system, they’re going to have to attract more users at some point.

