Google's Chrome Already Owns 1% Of Browser Market And 6% of SAI Readers

No Mac version yet and a public panning from WSJ oracle Walt Mossberg, but Google’s (GOOG) Chrome already owns 1% of the Web browser market. Actually, 1.13% of the market as of 1 p.m EDT, according to Net Applications, which is tracking Chrome usage by the hour.



Similarly, StatCounter is giving Chrome 1.15% of the browser market as of today, which means it’s stalking Apple’s (AAPL) Safari (2.48% share) fast.

This is an impressive feat, but let’s see where it is in a week, once tire-kicking early adopters have decided whether to stick with Chrome or go back to Firefox, Safari, or Microsoft’s IE.

Here at SAI, we’re seeing 6% of our visits on Google Chrome so far today, compared to 41% from Firefox.

Here’s Net Applications’ hourly chart:

