Google's Brin: Operating Systems Are Toast

If you have any doubts about what Google is trying to do with Chrome (its new “web browser”), let Sergey put them to rest. Reuters:



Google co-founder Sergey Brin said Chrome was designed to address the shift to using software from within a Web browser rather than as locally installed computer applications running inside Microsoft Windows or some other operating system.

“I think operating systems are kind of an old way to think of the world,” Brin told a group of reporters after the news conference at Google’s Mountain View, California headquarters. “They have become kind of bulky, they have to do lots and lots of different (legacy) things.”

Google believes any task done in a standalone desktop computer application can be delivered via the Web and Chrome is its bet that software applications can be run via a browser.

“We (Web users) want a very lightweight, fast engine for running applications,” Brin said.

“The kind of things you want to have running standalone (on a computer) are shrinking,” he said, adding that he still edits photos on his computer rather than using a Web program.

See Also: Google Launches Cloud Operating System And Calls It a “Browser”

