Google's Android: Worth Passing On The 3G iPhone For? (AAPL, GOOG)

Apple’s new iPhone will likely go on sale sometime next month, while phones running Google’s Android operating system aren’t set to launch until late summer or fall. So it’s in Google’s best interest to do whatever they can do now to woo audiences. If people like what they see, they might wait for Android phones before they decide which, if either phone, to buy.



Last week at Google’s I/O developers conference, execs demoed parts of Android that the general public hadn’t previously seen, like a slick Maps app with a built-in compass, a neat way to unlock your phone, and a fun-looking Pac-Man game. (Kevin Pereira and I discussed some of these Thursday night on G4TV’s “Attack Of The Show,” embedded below. Apologies in advance for last-minute wardrobe!)

We think Google has done as good a job as anyone at reproducing some of the iPhone’s best features: touchscreen controls, interesting applications, and a clean, attractive user interface. And knowing that Google’s set of free, popular Web services — GMail, GChat, Google Calendar, etc.,– will play a leading role in Android phones, we think some people will hold off buying a 3G iPhone until there’s more info out about Android-based phones.

Of course, that could change on June 9 — when Steve Jobs is expected to demo the 3G iPhone. But in the meantime, we’d like your take: Were you planning on buying a 3G iPhone? Might you now wait until Android phones launch first? Or are you all Apple, all the way? Answer in comments below.

