Google's Android Mobile OS Still On Track For Q4 Launch

All that hoopla about Google’s Android mobile operating system being delayed until next year? Not happening — Google (GOOG) and its partners continue to hammer down that Android is still launching in Q4.



The latest update: VentureBeat narrows the launch window down to half of Q4, noting that the first Android phone will “most likely” launch on T-Mobile’s network between Oct. 15 and Nov. 30.

We’ve heard similar things, and this is really no surprise — it doesn’t make sense that a consumer gadget would start going on sale in December, missing a chunk of the holiday shopping season.

