Google's Android 'GPhone' On Sale Next Month. Can It Do iPhone Numbers? (GOOG)

Google’s (GOOG) first Android-powered GPhone is coming soon: T-Mobile will announce the phone next Tuesday, as expected, with sales set to start “as soon as the end of October,” the WSJ reports.



No word on pricing yet, but manufacturer HTC expects to ship 600,000 to 700,000 of the ‘Dream’ smartphone this year, according to the WSJ. It’s not clear if that’s a U.S. forecast or worldwide — we’ve checked in with HTC, T-Mobile, and the WSJ, and will update if we hear back — but either way, it’s impressive. It’s significantly higher than the 300,000 to 500,000 shipments some observers had predicted, according to the WSJ. And it’s not far below the 1 million iPhones that Apple shipped in its first 74 hype-driven days of sales last summer — a similar timeframe.

If T-Mobile can sell that many phones — and hit a million early next year — that’s the start of a real, sizeable market that software developers can get excited about — the same way they’ve been furiously hopping on Apple’s iPhone platform.

See Also:

Google’s First Android ‘GPhone’ Coming Sept. 23?

Verizon, Google Kiss And Make Up For Search Deal, But Where’s Android?

Google Android App Store: Like iTunes, With One Big Difference

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.