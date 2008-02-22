Google's New Video Ads: $15 CPM?

Google has extended its video ad efforts beyond YouTube, by rolling out its long-promised Adsense for Video program. It’s the same format that it has already used on its video-sharing site: The “InVideo” ads, which have been running on YouTube since last fall, show up as a banner at the bottom of the video. When clicked, they open a new window and play a video ad. They’ll be offered to publishers that do at least 1 million streams a month.



The spots are targeted and tailored to the content; a Google salesman tells us they’ll be able to generate CPMs of up to $15.

Initial publishing partners include ad networks Tremor Media and YuMe (which powers video ads for the nascent NBC Direct); video aggregators like Blip.tv and Revver; and other video sites like My Damn Channel, PinkBike and Howcast.

Meanwhile, Google’s YouTube keeps building its share of the streaming market. In December, YouTube accounted for 32.6% of a total of 10 billion video streams served, according to comScore.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.