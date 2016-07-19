Google's services are powered by 5000 times more code than the space shuttle

You interact with millions of lines of Google code every day. There’s a lot of code that springs into action every time you check your Gmail or plug in a search.

Google is powered by billions of lines of code. But just how much code goes into Google’s internet services might surprise you.

Google’s internet services run on 2 billion lines of code — 5000 as many lines as the original Space Shuttle.

Google Chrome also has 135 times as much code as a simple iPhone photo editing app.

Although nearly all the software we use today has thousands of times as much code as the original Unix operating system, developed by AT&T in 1970, Google still blows its competitors away in terms of sheer length.

Here’s how many lines of code are in your favourite apps and services:

