Larry Page's Plan To Overhaul Google – The SAIcast Discuss

Larry Page has been the CEO of Google for less than two days, and he’s already put up a $900 million bid for Nortel patents and fired product boss Jonathan Rosenberg.

The SAIcast discuss what’s going on at Google, the future of Netflix, and the big profile on Etsy CEO Rob Kalin.

Plus, find out who Nicholas Carlson calls “cheap and easy” in today’s podcast.

