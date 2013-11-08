Google Is Giving The Entire World A Rorschach Test -- And Here's What People See

Today Google is giving the world a Rorschach test to celebrate the 129th birthday of Swiss psychologist Hermann Rorschach, who created the iconic inkblot test.
The tests present subjects with a pattern and ask them to give their interpretation. Interpretations can provide insight into a person’s personality and emotions.
Given that big data is now being used in science — IBM can build personality profiles from 200 tweets — here are some results from Twitter:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.