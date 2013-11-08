Google Is Giving The Entire World A Rorschach Test -- And Here's What People See

Michael Kelley

Today Google is giving the world a Rorschach test to celebrate the 129th birthday of Swiss psychologist Hermann Rorschach, who created the iconic inkblot test.

The tests present subjects with a pattern and ask them to give their interpretation. Interpretations can provide insight into a person’s personality and emotions.

Given that big data is now being used in science — IBM can build personality profiles from 200 tweets — here are some results from Twitter:

Screen Shot 2013 11 08 at 7.04.01 AMTwitter
Screen Shot 2013 11 08 at 7.04.08 AMGoogle
Screen Shot 2013 11 08 at 7.05.47 AMTwitter
Screen Shot 2013 11 08 at 7.05.29 AMTwitter
Screen Shot 2013 11 08 at 7.06.56 AMTwitter
Screen Shot 2013 11 08 at 7.06.46 AMTwitter
Screen Shot 2013 11 08 at 7.07.44 AMTwitter
Screen Shot 2013 11 08 at 7.07.32 AMTwitter
Screen Shot 2013 11 08 at 7.08.16 AMTwitter
Screen Shot 2013 11 08 at 7.08.05 AMTwitter
Screen Shot 2013 11 08 at 7.11.10 AMTwitter
Screen Shot 2013 11 08 at 7.11.20 AMTwitter
Screen Shot 2013 11 08 at 7.24.22 AMTwitter
Screen Shot 2013 11 08 at 7.24.12 AMTwitter
Screen Shot 2013 11 08 at 7.21.44 AMTwitter
Screen Shot 2013 11 08 at 7.21.32 AMTwitter
Screen Shot 2013 11 08 at 7.22.23 AMTwitter
Screen Shot 2013 11 08 at 7.22.15 AMTwitter
Screen Shot 2013 11 08 at 7.25.12 AMTwitter
Screen Shot 2013 11 08 at 7.25.05 AMTwitter
Screen Shot 2013 11 08 at 7.25.39 AMTwitter
Screen Shot 2013 11 08 at 7.25.31 AMTwitter
Screen Shot 2013 11 08 at 7.23.43 AMTwitter
Screen Shot 2013 11 08 at 7.23.49 AMTwitter
Screen Shot 2013 11 08 at 7.23.19 AMTwitter
Screen Shot 2013 11 08 at 7.23.06 AMTwitter
Screen Shot 2013 11 08 at 7.36.56 AMTwitter
Screen Shot 2013 11 08 at 7.37.03 AMTwitter
Screen Shot 2013 11 08 at 7.37.11 AMTwitter
Screen Shot 2013 11 08 at 7.37.16 AMTwitter
Screen Shot 2013 11 08 at 7.37.26 AMTwitter
Screen Shot 2013 11 08 at 7.37.41 AMTwitter
Screen Shot 2013 11 08 at 7.37.50 AMTwitter
Screen Shot 2013 11 08 at 7.37.58 AMTwitter
Screen Shot 2013 11 08 at 7.38.08 AMTwitter
Screen Shot 2013 11 08 at 7.38.15 AMTwitter

