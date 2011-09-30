Google Rolls Out Its Chartbeat Clone

Photo: Cutroni

Yesterday Google introduced a website analytics beta product that lets you track visitors in realtime as they arrive and browse your site, reports The Next Web.Google boasts in a blog post that it’s built the new product around more data, advanced tools, and dedicated support.



It all looks most similar to Chartbeat, a product we use here at Business Insider.

Given that Chartbeat requires a monthly subscription and non-commercial use of Google Analytics is free, we’re curious to see how it plays out.

If you want to test drive it, sign up here for early access. Until then, check out Google’s promo video below:

