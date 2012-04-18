Google Rolls Out A New Bike!

In addition to virtual reality glasses, self-driving cars, and the long-rumoured GDrive cloud storage service, Google is rolling out a brand new bicycle!



The catch: it’s only for employees on the company’s Mountain View campus.

If you ever visit, you’ll see tons of these tri-coloured beauties in front of every building. Google’s campus is the perfect size for them — too big to walk, too small to drive around — and employees really do use them to shuttle between meetings and visit friends in other groups.

But as CNET reports, the old bike’s small 20-inch wheels made it uncomfortable for taller riders, so Google held an employee competition to design a new one. It had to be easy to build, affordable, comfortable, and secure. More than 30 employees submitted designs, and the winning team got a $500 gift certificate.

Here’s the winning design:

Photo: Google

Here are the old ones. Note the smaller wheels.

Photo: Google

