Google Rolling Out New Social Service?

Photo: Todd Anglin via Twitpic

It looks like Google is rolling out a new toolbar on its main search page that contains a new item: your name.TechCrunch and some other users have noticed the change. TechCrunch speculates it will eventually become the entryway for Google’s long-rumoured social service, which will let users share search results, news stories, and other content more easily with their friends.



So far, the new menu item only lets users sign out and change their settings — the same things that are in two separate menu items today.

We’re not seeing it yet, but we’ll update this post as soon as we do….If you’ve got it, let us know in comments.

