Google Admits To Android's Big Security Flaw, Fix Coming Soon

Photo: sanchom, via Flickr

Yesterday, news broke about a German study that showed 99 per cent of Android phones were vulnerable to attack over open Wi-Fi networks.Google says it is addressing the issue, and is rolling out a fix to Android phones starting today.



Google told All Things D’s Ina Fried: “Today we’re starting to roll out a fix which addresses a potential security flaw that could, under certain circumstances, allow a third party access to data available in calendar and contacts.”

The German study showed the flaw occurs because Android phones store login information for services like Twitter, Facebook, and Gmail for 14 days. That information is easily accessible to hackers over the same public Wi-Fi connection.

Google says the fix for the flaw will be pushed to all Android phones, and users won’t have to take any action to get the update.

Kudos to Google for moving so quickly on this.

Don’t Miss: 10 iPad Magazine Apps That Are Killing Print

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.