Google Acquires More Social Networking Talent, Buys Angstro

Google has made another acquisition to build out its social network, buying Angstro and its founder Rohit Khare, the LA Times reports.Angstro was a news aggregation startup that focused on news from specific news sources. Sort of like a Google Alert on a person, drawing from LinkedIn type feeds, and using the social connections to make sure you get the right person, not someone else with the same name.



The LA Times is reporting that Khare will be working with Max Levchin to build out Google’s social network.

The LAT also says he has a vision for “open, interoperable social networks,” which fits with Google.

Here’s his farewell post on the Angstro site:

Almost four years ago I set out to solve a deceptively simple problem: 95% of the Google Alerts I received about the entrepreneur Adam Rifkin were about the Hollywood movie director instead.

I worked with Salim Ismail, another “pub/sub” pioneer with a disturbing doppelgänger to co-found Ångströ and unlock the power of your social graph.

With the help of investors like CommerceNet and advisors such as Avery Lyford, our team shipped apps to discover hot new photos on Facebook, improve Caller ID by using LinkedIn profiles, adding style and links to Twitter, create a real-time social address book, and a slew of other services (some of which are open source).

On the warm summer evening of August 20th in West Hollywood on the world-famous Sunset Strip, however, our original quest to disambiguate Rifkins came to a head. As anyone can tell from our incontrovertible photographic evidence, Ångströ is clearly separating the director of LOOK from the director of 106 Miles!

Salim and I would like to thank everyone who was part of the adventure — not least, the thousands of users and beta testers who helped define our products and inspired our whole team.

While our work here may be done, the struggle for open, interoperable social networks is still only just beginning, and I’m looking forward to working on that in my new role at Google.

