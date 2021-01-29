Google rode to Robinhood's rescue after it was review-bombed and lost its four-star rating

Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Robinhood app on iOS device.

Google deleted 100,000 reviews after Robinhood’s app was flooded with bad reviews on the Play Store.

In the space of a few hours, Google brought its rating up from a one-star rating to four stars.

Google said “ratings and reviews meant to manipulate an app’s average rating or top reviews” violate policies.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Google has deleted at least 100,000 negative reviews from Robinhood’s app on the Google Play app store after furious users flooded the app with bad reviews that caused it to drop to a one-star rating.

Robinhood users became livid on Thursday morning when the stock-trading app prevented them from buying GameStop stock and other stocks promoted by WallStreetBetsReddit community.

In response, users review-bombed the app with nearly 300,000 reviews on the Google Play store, lowering its rating to one out of five stars.

Insider Screenshot of Robinhood app on Google Play store

A few hours later, the app jumped back up to a four-star rating and now has around 177,000 reviews.

Insider Screenshot of Robinhood app on Google Play store

Google wrote in its blog in 2018 that “ratings and reviews meant to manipulate an app’s average rating or top reviews” violate their policies. The company added that it created a system in 2018, which “combines human intelligence with machine learning to detect and enforce policy violations in ratings and reviews.”

A Google spokesperson told Insider: “While we can’t comment on individual apps, we’ll take swift action against any actions that break our policies once we’ve been made aware of them.”



Read more:

How hedge funds are tracking Reddit posts to protect their portfolios after the Wall Street Bets crowd helped tank Melvin Capital’s short positions



Robinhood has a 4.7 rating on Apple’s App Store with 2.4 million reviews but it’s unclear whether the company took down any negative reviews. Apple didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

After the WallStreetBetsReddit forum, a group of retail traders, helped drive up the share prices of GameStop and AMC Theatres, Robinhood has been struggling to manage the surge in trading on the platform.

The app raised $US1 billion from its existing investors this week,The New York Times reported Friday.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.