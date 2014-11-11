Google Developed This Terrifying Robot

Boston Dynamics has created this enormous robot, and maybe most impressively, taught it how to re-enact a famous scene from “The Karate Kid,” according to The Daily Mail.

Boston Dynamics is owned by Google.

This slightly terrifying beast of a robot is 6’2″ and weighs 330 lbs. Its name is Ian.

The robot was programmed by IHMC in Florida. Ian came in second at the US Government’s Robo-Olympics, and was apparently able to walk, carry a fire hose, and get in a car and drive it, according to The Daily Mail.

Here’s the entire video posted on YouTube by IHMC Robotics:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

