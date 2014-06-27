Here's What It Looks Like When Google Enacts Europe's New 'Right To Be Forgotten' Ruling

Google has officially started removing people’s search results in accordance with the European Union’s controversial ruling that says people have the “right to be forgotten” online.

Google is trying to stay transparent under this new law: If you search for anyone’s name using a European top-level domain (like www.google.co.uk), you’ll see this message:

Let’s take a look at how it works with a real example.

Mario Costeja González, a Spanish lawyer, requested to have Google remove search results that linked his name to a La Vanguardia newspaper article from 1998 about a lawsuit that has since been resolved.

When you Google his name and the name of the paper in the U.S., here’s what happens:

Versus what happens when you Google the exact same thing in the U.K. (note that the newspaper article no longer appears):

