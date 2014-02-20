Here's A Super-Simple Way To Check If A 'Viral' Photo Is Real

If you follow the news via social media, you see all kinds of photos floating around the internet, purporting to depict some big event.

For example, on Twitter, I just saw this post purporting to be from Venezuela right now amid their latest shortages and riots.

So is it really a new photo?

Here’s a simple way to find out.

Go to Google Image Search at this link:

Then click on the “Upload An Image” link.

That will give you the chance to select any file in your downloads or documents.

After uploading the above image, I get this, which takes me to a link showing the photo has been online since at least 2013.

Voila! Don’t need to hunt forever to see what the deal with an internet is. Upload it, and see where it comes from!

