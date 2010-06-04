Google Already Disappointing Wall Street Again: Barclays Cuts Estimates

Photo: Associated Press

Barclay’s analyst Douglas Anmuth is cutting his Google estimates citing changes in the distribution of the Nexus One and foreign currency exchange.Douglas still sees click pricing rising. He also sees strong paid click pricing volume and anticipates 20% growth in revenue for 2010. He considers the stock a good value after getting battered in the last few months.



Here’s the bullets from his note:

We now project 2Q10 net revenue -1.9% Q/Q, PF EPS of $6.49, & EBITDA of $3.028B. For 2010 we project net revs +19.5% & PF EPS of $27.67 & for 2011 we’re at +14.6% & $31.61.

We view # adjustments more as housekeeping than material changes, & they don’t factor in any potential underlying weakness in Europe beyond FX. Despite FX hit, we’re modestly raising core CPC assumptions as we believe click pricing is trending higher in the U.S. & major European mkts are holding up reasonably well in search.

Google shares may lack a specific near-term catalyst, but we expect 20% top line growth in 2010 & 15% growth in 2011, & we believe shares are attractive at 16x 2011E PF EPS and 12x excluding cash and interest income. $650 PT.

