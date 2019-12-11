Google just revealed the top 100 trending gifts based on search — here are the most popular items in tech, toys, gaming, home goods, and more

Crystal Cox / Business Insider Google has launched a new site highlighting top-trending gifts.

Google on Tuesday launched a new site highlighting top-trending holiday gifts.

The site, called Google Shopping 100, populates products with recent increases in US searches across eight categories: tech, kitchen gear, toys and games, accessories and apparel, gaming, sports and fitness, home goods, and personal care.

“While classics are still sought-after – for example, search data still ranks Monopoly as a popular present – Google Shopping 100 highlights items that are rising in popularity to give you fresh ideas and keep you up to speed on the latest,” Google Shopping product manager Chinmoy Panigrahi wrote in a blog post on Tuesday.

Here are the top items in every category, at the time that the site launched on December 10.

Tech: Google Home

The Google Home was the No. 1 product listed in the tech category.

Kitchen gear: Ninja Foodie pressure cooker

The Ninja Foodie pressure cooker was the No. 1 item listed in the kitchen gear category.

Sports and fitness: Razor RipStick caster board

The Razor RipStick caster board was the top item in the sports and fitness category.

Toys and games: Zuru Mini Brands 5-surprise ball

The Zuru Mini Brands 5-surprise ball was the top item in toys and games.

Gaming: Death Stranding

Death Stranding was the No. 1 product in the gaming category.

Accessories and apparel: Columbia Ice Maiden boots

Columbia Ice Maiden boots were the No. 1 pick in accessories and apparel.

Home goods: Dyson Cyclone V10 vacuum

The Dyson Cyclone V10 vacuum was the top product in home goods.

Personal care: Juice Beauty Stem Cellular cream

Juice Beauty Stem Cellular cream was the No. 1 product in personal care.

