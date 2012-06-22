Google Spills The Beans On The Future Of Android!

Photo: garryknight via flickr

Google is expected to provide details on the future of Android at its big developers conference next week, but we already have confirmation (sort of) that the next operating system will be called version 4.1 Jelly Bean.The news comes from Google’s Play store where it sells its flagship phone, the Galaxy Nexus. Upon checkout, the phone’s description calls the Galaxy Nexus: “The latest smartphone from Google, soon the first phone with Android 4.1 Jelly Bean.” (Engadget discovered the page.)



Now let’s read into this:

The current version of Android is 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich. Since the Jelly Bean will be labelled 4.1, we’re guessing it won’t be a big update like Ice Cream Sandwich was. It’s also possible Jelly Bean could be coming pretty soon if Google is already touting it as an upcoming feature on the Galaxy Nexus. Over the last few years, Google usually waited until late fall or early winter to release its new versions of Android.

