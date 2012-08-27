Google Responds To Apple's Monster Patent Victory

Android boss, Andy Rubin

Photo: Google

Apple pretty much mopped the floor with Samsung in their patent lawsuit.Since Apple was really suing Samsung over its Android phones, a lot of people are wondering if this means Google’s Android is in trouble.



Google says these patents “don’t relate to the core Android operating system.”

Here’s Google’s full statement, given to The Verge:

The court of appeals will review both infringement and the validity of the patent claims. Most of these don’t relate to the core Android operating system, and several are being re-examined by the US Patent Office. The mobile industry is moving fast and all players — including newcomers — are building upon ideas that have been around for decades. We work with our partners to give consumers innovative and affordable products, and we don’t want anything to limit that.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.