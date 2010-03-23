Google Researcher Krishna Bharat: Google News Is Getting Personal

Google research scholar and engineer Krishna Bharat told us last fall that he first created Google News soon after Sept. 11, 2001. He was curious how different news outlets across the world were covering the tragedy–and what kind of news they were uncovering.



These days, forget what mainstream media editors think is important. What kind of stories, facts or opinions do friends and colleagues think are the biggest news stories of the day?

In an interview with the Washington Post, Bharat said Google News will be integrating more personalisation and “wisdom of the crowds” features into the site.

According to Cecilia Kang’s report, Google News “wants to deliver news tailored for a user’s interest, but also is mindful of the “cocoon” tailored news can create (read: celeb news and little on Afghanistan). It is also exploring ways social networking can be used to share news. Facebook has become a huge driver of traffic for news sites as its users post, link and search for news on the site.”

Here’s more from Bharat:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.