Google Is Pushing Enterprises To Ditch Windows And Try Chrome OS

Photo: All Things D

The rumours of Chrome OS’s death have been greatly exaggerated.Top Chrome dude Sundar Pichai says the company is getting ready to really push devices running Google’s Web-centric operating system to enterprises in the next six months, GigaOM reports.



Google is prepared to be patient about it, too, knowing that enterprises are slow to make such major changes.

But Pichai believes that all of the companies that chose Google Apps over Microsoft Office could be talked into getting rid of their PCs altogether.

“The thing that will seed the market for us is Google Apps,” the Google VP said to a crowd at GigaOM Structure conference Wednesday in San Francisco.

Google Apps is growing like crazy at “triple-digit-percentage” rates Pichai said. It’s hard to tell how many that is in actual numbers. Google has been claiming Apps has 4 million customers for the better part of a year. Last September, Charmian Eric Schmidt said that Apps had 40 million individuals using it and was adding users at a rate of 5,000 a day, TechCrunch reported.

All of those companies might be willing to jump into the post-PC era right now with a Chromebook. Or with Google’s first-ever desktop PC for the enterprise. That’s the new Chromebox, released last month.

The Chromebox is a “thin client.” That means you plug in your own monitor and keyboard and use it to access applications stored elsewhere, in the cloud.

Clearly, Chrome OS won’t kill the PC and become an enterprise smash in the next six months.

But over the next five or more years, it could. Enterprises will increasingly yank out their Windows PCs and deliver their applications over the cloud. They’ll let employees chose the device, or they’ll buy them a thin client like a Chromebox or one made by Wyse (now owned by Dell) or Pano Logic.

It’s already starting to happen.

Don’t miss: The PC, As We’ve Come To Know It, Has Become Obsolete

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.