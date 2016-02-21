Google is changing how you see ads on your computer

Google is taking away ads from the right-hand side of search results on desktop. Ads will now only appear on the top and bottom of the page.

This change was confirmed by Google to The SEM Post, and brings the desktop Google experience closer to that on mobile.

Before, Google AdWords could show up on the top, bottom, or right-hand side depending on what you were searching for. And in December, Google began testing having four AdWords results ad the top of a search instead of three.

But Google isn’t completely abandoning the right-hand side. It will use the space for sponsored product listings.

Here is an example:

