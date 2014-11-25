Google Just Removed A Game About Killing Gay People From The Android App Store

Google has removed a game named “Arse Hunter”, in which players hunt and kill gay man, from its Android app store. The game had been available in the Google Play store for weeks.

The Independent reports that Arse Hunter was downloaded over 10,000 times, and even received over 200 five-star reviews before it was pulled from the store today.

Googled declined to comment on this story.

To win Arse Hunter, players needed to kill as many gay men as possible by shooting them with a shotgun. The game has a top-down, first-person-shooter format. If you fail to shoot the gays, they swarm your player and rape you.

This screenshot shows a gay man sneaking up behind the player:

Here’s how Arse Hunter described itself in the Google Play Store:

Popular game hunting on gays is now on android! Play and do not be gay! Legendary game, where you are hunter and your mission is to kill gays as much as you can or escape between them to the next level. Gays may be hidden in bushes and unexpectedly catch you. Remember! When they catch you they will do with you whatever they want ;)

Arse Hunter has existed as an online Flash game since 2006, but it seems that its developers — who seem to be French — had managed to release an Android version too. The Google Play Store bans apps that contain either hate speech or violent or bullying behaviour.

